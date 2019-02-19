MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — A man is now free after the Pineville Police Department report he was trapped in a 40-foot shaft on the site of Clems Pump Station Project near the North Carolina and South Carolina border.

According to a spokesperson for Charlotte Water, a contractor for Charlotte Water was working down in the hole when a pole fell and crushed his leg -- another man was with the contractor at the time. According to Medic, the man sustained minor injuries.

Stay with NBC Charlotte for the latest on this developing story.