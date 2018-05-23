CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- If a picture is worth a thousand words, then how many comments is a provocative photo worth?

Senior pictures are a tradition that dates back decades, but now teens are taking pictures that, some say, are crossing lines and creating controversy.

Ariel Perry is a locally-based photographer whose main business is senior portraits.

"I try to obtain their true personalities,” said Perry who has a studio in NoDa.

"I'd say the trick would be to get to know them,” she said.

Perry has built a business emphasizing expression, but outside of the Queen City, some say teens have taken it too far.

This photo sparked outrage in Fayetteville.

asset not included because it is a duplicate of primary asset

The picture, which made the Cape Fear High School yearbook, showed a senior wearing a confederate flag shirt, holding a shotgun and standing in a field.

The school later apologized; although some people say they have no problem with it.

Other senior photos, like the picture Brenna Spencer tweeted, led to support from some and criticism from others.

I don’t take normal college graduation photos... pic.twitter.com/eI1NvLFYHs — Brenna Spencer (@BrennaSpencer) April 7, 2018

The opinions can change as fast as a flash. While Perry has never taken controversial photos, she’s not surprised by the trend as teenagers on the edge of adulthood try to find their identity.

"The whole point of your senior pictures is to show who you are,” she said.

© 2018 WCNC