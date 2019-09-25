GREENVILLE, S.C. — According to Greenville Police, a convertible rear-ended a school bus Wednesday morning.

The school bus was heading toward a school with 60 children on board.

The accident closed Woodruff Road area for some time while crews worked to remove the convertible from underneath the back of the bus.

Police say the children were not hurt in the crash, but the driver of the car was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries. The driver was trapped in the wreckage for a short time.

Greenville County School District officials tell our partners at WSPA-TV the bus was at a regular bus stop with lights and signage deployed at the time of the crash.