CHARLOTTE, N.C.—Governor Roy Cooper says he is looking forward to the chance to sit and talk with David Tepper the new owner of the Panthers about keeping the team in Charlotte.

Cooper said, “It makes business sense for the new owner to keep the team right where it is."

Questions still loom, what if Tepper wants a new domed stadium with a roof in order to lure a Super Bowl or a new location with acres of profitable surface parking?

What if Tepper turns to Cooper and the state for financial help?

“We’ll talk about all kinds of options that may be out there to make sure that this team is successful,” Cooper said.

In January, NBC Charlotte first reported that an unsuccessful bidder, Felix Sabates was interested in building a new stadium in South Carolina just over the line at Carowinds Boulevard.

Without saying that was his plan, Tepper did remind everyone at a news conference yesterday that the name of the team is not the Charlotte Panthers, but rather the Carolina Panthers.

“That means this team has to have some sort of presence in the Carolinas and the last time I checked – how many are there? That’s right…there’s two of them,” Tepper said.

Cooper said he wants fans to come from South Carolina, Georgia and everywhere to see the Panthers in Charlotte.

“I think we are going to keep pounding here in Charlotte,” Cooper said.

