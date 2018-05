CORNELIUS, NC -- The Cornelius Police department is asking for public assistance in identifying suspects who broke into approximately 19 vehicles on Sunday night.

The above pictures are of one of the men Cornelius Police are attempting to identify.

The crimes occurred between Harborside and Edinburgh Square communities of Cornelius.

Anyone with information is can call North Mecklenburg Crimestoppers at 704-896-7867 or the Cornelius Police Department at 704-892-7773.

