The long time sheriff argues that continuing to hold restrictions is a violation of first amendment rights.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Sheriff Sam Page said in a statement that he will allow Pastors and Church leaders to hold indoor worship services.

In the letter, he references a letter sent from the North Carolina Sheriff's Association to Governor Roy Cooper. The letter asked him to allow indoor worship under phase 1 of his reopening plan. Currently, churches are allowed to have services as long as they are outdoors and practicing social distancing.

The governor and other officials argue that keeping proper distance becomes more difficult to do once inside of a church.

Page went on to argue that retailers haven't been placed on the same restrictions that churches are under. He also said the restrictions interfere with the first amendment right to freedom to practice religion.

In the message, he says the following:

"I trust our church leaders to establish the use of good safety and cleaning recommendations and adhere to social distancing guidelines during all gatherings to help protect the health and well-being of the people in attendance.