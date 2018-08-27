BLACKSBURG, S.C. (AP) — A coroner says police officers shot and killed a South Carolina woman after she pointed a gun with a laser targeting system at one of them.

Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler said 41-year-old Stephanie Owens called 911 from her Blacksburg home around 3:20 a.m. Sunday asking for help.

Fowler says when Cherokee County deputies arrived, Owens had a gun and threatened to shoot them.

The coroner said in a statement that deputies tried to get her to drop the gun several times, but 55 minutes after she called 911 Owens pointed the laser target at a deputy, and four of the five officers at the scene fired on her.

Fowler says Owens died two hours later.

The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating.

