CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- We’ve seen the dramatic videos of traffic stops turned deadly.

The fatal shootings of Walter Scott in South Carolina and Philando Castile in Minnesota struck a nerve with a Virginia couple hundreds of miles away. In an effort to save lives and prevent any confusion, they created the Not Reaching Pouch.

It is a clear, magnetic envelope positioned on the air vent to hold your license, registration and insurance cards. Therefore, there’s no reason to reach for anything and no confusion for the police officer.

“We are in such a tumultuous time right now that we have to be ready and vigilant on everything that we do including traffic stops. I thought that having the Not Reaching pouch will at least take away one of the reasons why this was happening during motor vehicle stops,” Jackie and Wayne Carter said.

Drivers we talked to believe in the good this small pouch could do.

“We need stuff like that,” said Cherry Reaves.

“That’s actually a good thing. I think, especially in the time we’re living in, especially with confrontations with police and police being scared and afraid,” Alvin McLamb explained.

Just this year in North Carolina, the Division of Motor Vehicles was ordered to update guidelines for traffic stops instructing drivers what to do if pulled over by police. The curriculum is now taught in driver’s education course across the state.

A Not Reaching pouch cost $10

