CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Crews responded to a residence in NoDa Thursday afternoon after an SUV slammed into a house.

It happened just after 4 p.m. in the 3100 block of Wesley Avenue.

The homeowner, who arrived on the scene while our crew was there, was escorted by first responders to survey the damage. NBC Charlotte learned a gas line was snapped during the accident, and everyone else was being told to stay back.

The homeowner told NBC Charlotte the house is 100 years old, and he's afraid it might have to be torn down because of the damage. Crews told the homeowner they believe the driver of the SUV fell asleep at the wheel.

