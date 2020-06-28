Search underway for missing swimmer in Catawba County

Firefighters and EMS were called to the 4800 block of Kiser Island Road in the Terrell community Sunday morning.

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A search is underway for a man who went swimming and hasn’t resurfaced in Catawba County Sunday morning, according to N.C Wildlife Resources Commission.

NC Wildlife said the incident happened in Beaver Dam Creek Area of Lake Norman around 10:30 a.m. Sunday morning. A group of 10 people a rented pontoon boat. The boat operator stopped the boat and jumped into the water to swim and had difficulty swimming and went under.

Firefighters and EMS also responded to the scene to search for the 27-year-old man from the Burlington area.

The name of the missing swimmer will not be released until the family has not been notified.

NC Wildlife said the swimmer was not wearing a PFD.

