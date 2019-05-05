SALISBURY, N.C. — The Salisbury Fire Department assisted Davidson County crews in rescuing an overturned tractor-trailer on the Southbound side of I-85 at the Yadkin River Bridge/county line.

Salisbury Fire Department

According to officials, several emergency agencies assisted in the rescue efforts, as well as Hazmat.

Salisbury Fire tweeted that the tractor-trailer was stabilized and the Hazmat team was off-loading the fuel.

No word on injuries at this time. The scene has been cleared, though, officials confirm.

Stay with NBC Charlotte for the latest on this developing story.