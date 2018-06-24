COLUMBIA, S.C. (WLTX) -- The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) says they have been called to the scene of a possible drowning in Lake Murray.

Robert McCullough said that the department has been called to Lake Murray Saturday afternoon.

The Richland County Sheriff's Department said a witness told them a man jumped into Lake Murray from a pontoon boat to cool off but has not resurfaced. The call came in around 6:15 p.m.

RCSD's Marine Patrol, the S.C. Department of Natural Resources and rescue workers are on scene.

Units are searching about 500 yards off the Coast Guard station.

Just a week earlier, a man drowned at the lake. His body was recovered earlier this week.

