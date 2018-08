Crews were searching for a missing swimmer at Mountain Island Lake Thursday night.

The address was reported as the 100 block of Mountain Island Lake Road.

Charlotte Fire Department is currently helping search for a reported missing swimmer on Mountain Island Lake. pic.twitter.com/LvQD2vi6dL — Kendall Morris (@KendallMorrisTV) August 24, 2018

First responders gathered at a nearby boat ramp to organize the search effort.

Emergency crews are stationed at a boat ramp off Mountain Island Lake. Paramedics are also stationed about three miles away off Mountain Island Road. pic.twitter.com/NhRQZ9QvOk — Kendall Morris (@KendallMorrisTV) August 24, 2018

Stay with NBC Charlotte for the latest on this developing story.

