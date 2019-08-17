SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Three people, including one child, were shot in the Cherryvale area of Sumter County Friday night.

Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis says two adults and one child were shot in their home in the 4400 block of Broad Street in the Cherryvale area. The incident happened around 8 p.m., according to a spokesperson for the sheriff's office.

Deputies say there were two adults and two children in the home at the time of the incident. Two adults and one child were shot, while one child escaped any injury. All three victims were transported for treatment. Two victims were transported to Prisma Richland Hospital in Columbia.

According to Dennis, as of Saturday afternoon, the adult female is in stable condition, the adult male, who was shot multiple times, is in critical but stable condition. The child who was shot is in serious but stable condition.

Deputies say there are possibly two suspects and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Use the P3 Tips mobile app.

LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they become available.