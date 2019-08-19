KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — A deadly shooting was under investigation in Kings Mountain on Sunday.

It happened at the Summerfield West Apartments on West King St., right across the street from Atrium Health Kings Mountain.

Police told NBC Charlotte two people were shot, and one person was dead. The survivor was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The names of the people involved were not released pending notification of family.

There was no immediate word on the identity of the suspect.

Stay with NBC Charlotte for the latest on this developing story.

Only get the alerts and news you want. Click here to download the new WCNC app

TRENDING ON WCNC.COM

Woman dies after multi-vehicle accident in Monroe

Earnhardt family seen escaping fiery plane crash in new video

'He did not waste a minute of his freedom' | NC man awarded $6 million after wrongful conviction release dies