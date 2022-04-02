x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Shelby, police say

Police said the victim who was taken to the hospital is in stable condition at this time.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is dead and another was injured following a shooting in Shelby early Saturday morning, police said.

The Shelby Police Department said it responded to a call about a shooting around 12:30 a.m. in the rear parking lot of Skooterz Saloon along East Dixon Boulevard.

MORE NEWS: Shooting reported along University City Boulevard in Charlotte, per Medic

Two people were found shot by officers, according to police. One person was taken to Atrium Health Cleveland in Shelby for treatment, and the second victim was pronounced dead on scene by Cleveland County EMS, police said.

Police said the victim who was taken to the hospital is in stable condition at this time.

This case remains active. 

Anyone with information pertaining to this case can contact the Shelby Police Department at (704) 484-6845 or if they wish to remain anonymous, they can contact Crime Stoppers at (704) 481-TIPS.

For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.      

Related Articles

In Other News

2 juveniles, 1 adult facing charges after shooting on a CMS campus