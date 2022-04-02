1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Shelby, police say

Police said the victim who was taken to the hospital is in stable condition at this time.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is dead and another was injured following a shooting in Shelby early Saturday morning, police said.

The Shelby Police Department said it responded to a call about a shooting around 12:30 a.m. in the rear parking lot of Skooterz Saloon along East Dixon Boulevard.

Two people were found shot by officers, according to police. One person was taken to Atrium Health Cleveland in Shelby for treatment, and the second victim was pronounced dead on scene by Cleveland County EMS, police said.

Police said the victim who was taken to the hospital is in stable condition at this time.

This case remains active.