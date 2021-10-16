1 dead, 1 injured following shooting at Hotshots Sports Bar & Grill

Police believe an altercation began inside the business and ultimately ended up in the parking lot where the shooting took place.

CONCORD, N.C. — One person was killed and another person was injured following a shooting at Hotshots Sports Bar & Grill early Saturday morning, the Concord Police Department reports.

According to police, their officers responded to a call for shots fired at the Hotshots Sports Bar & Grill. Police said once on scene, they found one victim dead from an apparent gunshot wound in the parking lot of the business.

Police said a second gunshot victim was found a short time later near the business and was transported to Atrium Health Cabarrus for treatment. Initial reports suggest that the altercation began inside the business and ultimately ended up in the parking lot where the shooting took place.

Police believe this is an isolated incident.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts