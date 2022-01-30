1 dead, 2 injured in shooting in northeast Charlotte, police say

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is dead and two others face life-threatening injuries after a shooting in northeast Charlotte Saturday night, police said.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers responded to reports of shots fired into a home along Woodside Avenue around 11:40 p.m. where they found multiple shell casings in the street.

Investigators later confirmed that three victims from the incident were taken to area hospitals, police said.

One of the victims, 23-year-old Elante' Nasir Thompson, was pronounced dead by hospital staff, police confirmed. The two other victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries, officers said.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

The fatal shooting is Charlotte's second in 2022, following a homicide just less than two miles and less than 20 minutes away.