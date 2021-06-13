1 dead, 2 more injured in Salisbury overnight, police say

Salisbury police responded to the shots fired call around 12:33 a.m. Saturday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is dead and two others are injured after being shot in a Salisbury neighborhood Saturday, according to the Salisbury Police Department.

Salisbury police they say responded to a shots-fired call around 12:33 a.m. Saturday along South Jackson Street near West McCubbins Street.

The department said two of the victims were transported to Novant Health Rowan Medical Center and the third has been pronounced dead.