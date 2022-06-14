1 dead, 3 injured following shooting in Catawba county, deputies say

NEWTON, N.C. — Catawba County Sheriff’s Office responded to Cheyenne Oaks Drive in Claremont overnight, following the report of a shooting.
When deputies arrived, four people were found with gunshot wounds. One was pronounced dead at the scene, and three were transported to local hospitals.
Deputies believe one of the four people involved may be the shooter. The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating this incident.
