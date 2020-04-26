SALISBURY, N.C. — The Salisbury Police Department is investigating a shooting after one person was found dead and three others injured Sunday before noon.

Salisbury police responded to a shooting at 11:58 a.m. in the 900 block of E. Lafayette Street. Police said a fight escalated to the shooting and one person was shot and killed and three others were injured.

Two of the victims are were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and another was airlifted to Baptist Hospital in critical condition.

Police are searching the area for additional potential victims. Salisbury police said they are not currently searching for the suspect or suspects.

This is an ongoing, active investigation. Police mention it is unknown at this time whether this shooting is related to a shooting in the same area on Friday, April 24 at 4:25 p.m.

Anyone with information should contact the Salisbury Police Department.