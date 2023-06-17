1 dead, 3 more injured after shooting in east Charlotte, police say

Officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call along Independence Boulevard, near a lounge just after 2 a.m. Saturday.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting that left one dead and three more injured in east Charlotte.

Officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call along Independence Boulevard, near a lounge just after 2 a.m. Saturday where they found a male victim with a gunshot wound.

Medic confirmed the victim died at the scene.

Three other victims were also found at the scene and taken to nearby hospitals with serious injuries.

No word if there are any known suspects at this time. WCNC Charlotte has reached out to CMPD for more information.

Check back here as this story develops and on the WCNC Charlotte app.

WCNC Charlotte is committed to reporting on the issues facing the communities we serve. We tell the stories of people working to solve persistent social problems. We examine how problems can be solved or addressed to improve the quality of life and make a positive difference. WCNC Charlotte is seeking solutions for you. Send your tips or questions to newstips@wcnc.com.

MORE ON WCNC

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts