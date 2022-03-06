1 dead, 4 injured in shooting in northern Chester County, deputies say

This investigation is active and ongoing.

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — Officials in Chester County are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and four others injured early Sunday morning.

Chester County Sheriff's deputies responded to a shooting in the area of Powell Drive, off James F. Wherry Road and Harvey Neely Road around 12:30 a.m.

One person was found dead on scene, according to deputies. Four additional victims were taken to the hospital with substantial injuries before law enforcement arrived, deputies said.

SLED is assisting with this investigation, deputies said.

