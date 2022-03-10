x
Crime

1 dead after Chesterfield County shooting, officials say

Authorities say Courtney Covington, 38, was found dead with gunshot wounds on Saturday. Covington's death has been ruled a homicide.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — An investigation is underway after a person was found shot dead on Saturday.

The Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a person shot on Hunts Mill Road on Saturday. Deputies found Courtney Covington, 38, dead with gunshot wounds.

Investigators have labeled Covington's death a homicide. No more details are available at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office at (843)287-0235.  

More information will be provided when it is available.

