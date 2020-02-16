CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is dead after a shooting at an apartment complex in southwest Charlotte Sunday morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police confirm.

Police responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call for service around 2:07 a.m. on Deanna Lane at Brook Valley Apartments on Sunday. When officers arrived to the scene they located a man outside an apartment building with a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead on the scene, officials said. His name will be released once his family has been notified of his death.

Homicide Detectives are currently canvassing the area to determine whether there are any additional witnesses to this incident.

This is one of two homicide that occurred overnight in the Steele Creek area.

Officer responded to another shooting at The Trap Bar & Billiards on Westinghouse Boulevard. Police said a man was transported to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.

CMPD has not mentioned any suspect information at this time.

MORE NEWS ON WCNC.COM:

Police: Fauquier Co. teen arrested in North Carolina for mom, brother's fatal shooting deaths

Autopsy for Faye Swetlik completed, results to be released Tuesday

One dead after officer-involved shooting in Anson County