1 dead after shooting at Wadesboro apartment complex, police say

The name of the victim has not been made public at this time, officers said.

Example video title will go here for this video

WADESBORO, N.C. — One person is dead following a shooting in Wadesboro Friday night, the Wadesboro Police Department said.

Officers responded to the shooting around 10:45 p.m. in the Oak Hill Apartment Complex.

A victim had been transported to a local hospital where they passed away, police said. The name of the victim has not been made public at this time.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to call (704) 694-2167 ext 1.

FREE PODCASTS

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.