1 dead following shooting in Cornelius

Police had Torrence Chapel Road closed between Norman Shores and Schooner Drive.

CORNELIUS, N.C. — One person is dead following a shooting in Cornelius, the Cornelius Police Department reports.

According to officials, the shooting happened early Monday morning at around 2:30 a.m. Police had Torrence Chapel Road closed between Norman Shores and Schooner Drive closed off while they investigated the incident. The scene is now clear. 

