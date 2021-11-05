1 dead following shooting in Cornelius

Police had Torrence Chapel Road closed between Norman Shores and Schooner Drive.

CORNELIUS, N.C. — One person is dead following a shooting in Cornelius, the Cornelius Police Department reports.

According to officials, the shooting happened early Monday morning at around 2:30 a.m. Police had Torrence Chapel Road closed between Norman Shores and Schooner Drive closed off while they investigated the incident. The scene is now clear.

CPD is currently on scene of an incident on Torrence Chapel Rd. Currently Torrence Chapel Rd is completely closed between Norman Shores and Schooner Dr.

Please avoid the area. Any neighborhood Norman Shores and North, will not be able to travel down Torrence Chapel. — Cornelius Police Department (@CorneliusPD) December 6, 2021

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts