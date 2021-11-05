1 dead following shooting in Cornelius

CORNELIUS, N.C. — One person is dead following a shooting in Cornelius, the Cornelius Police Department reports.
According to officials, the shooting happened early Monday morning at around 2:30 a.m. Police had Torrence Chapel Road closed between Norman Shores and Schooner Drive closed off while they investigated the incident. The scene is now clear.
