CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating after an employee was seriously injured in a shooting at a south Charlotte gas station.

According to CMPD, officers responded to a reported shooting at the Citgo in the 5700 block of South Boulevard around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday.

When police arrived, the victim, identified as a 23-year-old female, was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach. The victim was rushed to the hospital by Medic. Detectives said it appeared that a vehicle was also shot into at the scene.

No suspect information has been released and CMPD has made no arrests. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

