1 injured after reported shooting York County

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — One person was injured following a reported shooting in York County, the York County Sheriff's Office and Rock Hill Police confirmed.

According to the sheriff's office, the shooting happened on Epps Road in Fort Mill sometime Friday.

Rock Hill police said the victim was located at the IHOP on Cherry Road. The victim was transported to the hospital. The person's condition is unknown at this time.