One person has been killed and another injured in a shooting in Charlotte Saturday afternoon, according to Mecklenburg EMS.

@wcnc on the scene of a shooting off Perth Ct in Charlotte. pic.twitter.com/WYCNb546Ju — Christopher Hemric (@Christo77295060) May 12, 2018

Officials report the shooting occurred somewhere near 4600 Perth Ct. NBC Charlotte has learned one of the victims has sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to CMC.

