1 man found dead in southwest Charlotte hotel room, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One man is dead following a shooting in southwest Charlotte early Saturday, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.
Police said they heard shots fired while responding to an unrelated call on Westpark Drive around 12:45 a.m. Upon investigation, they found a man with a gunshot wound inside a hotel room, the department said.
The victim was transported to a local hospital by MEDIC where he was pronounced dead, police said. The victim's identity has not been released.
This investigation is going. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective.