1 man found dead in southwest Charlotte hotel room, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One man is dead following a shooting in southwest Charlotte early Saturday, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said they heard shots fired while responding to an unrelated call on Westpark Drive around 12:45 a.m. Upon investigation, they found a man with a gunshot wound inside a hotel room, the department said.

The victim was transported to a local hospital by MEDIC where he was pronounced dead, police said. The victim's identity has not been released.