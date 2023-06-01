x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

1 man dies in Gastonia homicide, investigation underway

Police say the man was found dead in a home on Fraley Church Road.

More Videos

GASTONIA, N.C. — Police are investigating a homicide that left one person dead on Wednesday.

A man was found dead inside of a home on Fraley Church Road just off Lowell Road, the Gastonia Police Department said. Police say the call was initially made around 5:23 p.m. on Thursday.

No details were given on how the man died. The victim has not been identified.

Police say there is no threat to the public. No suspect information is available at this time.

Gastonia police are continuing to investigate. WCNC Charlotte will provide more information when it is available.

For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.

Related Articles

You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app.

Click here to sign up for the daily Wake Up Charlotte newsletter

MORE FROM WCNC CHARLOTTE

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.
SUBSCRIBEApple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.
Listen to Locked On here. 

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.  
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts  

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Before You Leave, Check This Out