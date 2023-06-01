1 man dies in Gastonia homicide, investigation underway

Police say the man was found dead in a home on Fraley Church Road.

GASTONIA, N.C. — Police are investigating a homicide that left one person dead on Wednesday.

A man was found dead inside of a home on Fraley Church Road just off Lowell Road, the Gastonia Police Department said. Police say the call was initially made around 5:23 p.m. on Thursday.

No details were given on how the man died. The victim has not been identified.

Police say there is no threat to the public. No suspect information is available at this time.

Gastonia police are continuing to investigate. WCNC Charlotte will provide more information when it is available.

