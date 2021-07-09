1 person to be charged in Charlotte accident investigation, police say

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said Maynor Garcia-Zelaya will be charged in the investigation.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte police said one person has been charged following a fatal accident that happened along South Tryon Street back in June.

Officers said they responded to a call on June 28 at 8:51 p.m. along South Tryon near in reference to a vehicle and motorcycle accident. Clifton Chapman was seriously injured and transported by MEDIC to Atrium Health, according to police.

The department said investigators identified a 1993 Honda Civic as the suspect vehicle in the collision.

Investigators said Chapman was traveling north in the right lane of travel on South Tryon Street. The Honda Civic pulled out of a parking lot at 2813 South Tryon Street in front of Chapman, causing him to strike the left side of the Honda Civic, according to police.

The Honda Civic failed to remain at the scene and did not contact law enforcement officials, police said. The department said Chapman wore a helmet and obeyed all traffic laws.

Police said detectives obtained warrants for Maynor Garcia-Zelaya's arrest. The department said he will be charged with felony hit & run, misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, and driving while license revoked.