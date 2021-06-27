1 person dead after hit-and-run in Rock Hill, police say

The department said it responded to a call of a man lying in the road around 11 p.m. Saturday

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Rock Hill police said they're investigating a fatal hit-and-run that occurred late Saturday night.

The department said it responded to a call about a man lying on Iredell Street around 11 p.m. The 27-year-old victim suffered fatal injuries from the hit, according to Rock Hill Police Department.

Police said the victim appeared to be walking in the lane when he was struck by the vehicle before it left the scene. Officers said they believed the suspect to be driving to be a 2007-2012 Nissan Sentra.

Officers also said they believe to have located evidence at the scene which indicates the vehicle has front driver side fender well damage.