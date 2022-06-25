1 person dead after shooting in north Charlotte, police say

The victim's identity has not been made public at this time.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A woman is dead following a shooting in north Charlotte early Saturday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Officers responded to an assist Medic call shortly before 2 a.m. along Dinglewood Avenue, which is not far from East Sugar Creek Road.

Homicide Investigation in the North Tryon Division https://t.co/xl7yIkwwKO — CMPD News (@CMPD) June 25, 2022

A woman was found lying in the street with a gunshot wound, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim's identity has not been made public at this time.

This homicide investigation remains active and ongoing.

Check back with WCNC Charlotte as this story develops.

FREE PODCASTS

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts