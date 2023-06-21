1 person dead after overnight shooting in Gaston County

Dallas Police say this investigation is active and ongoing.

DALLAS, N.C. — An overnight shooting in Dallas, North Carolina left one person dead.

Officers with the Dallas Police Department were called to the 1600 Bblock of Eastway Drive around midnight.

Upon initial investigation, police found 25-year-old Christopher Knox Wery with a gunshot wound.

Wery was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead shortly after.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Dallas Police at 704-922-3116.

