1 person dead after shooting in south Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is dead following a shooting near a south Charlotte apartment complex early Sunday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Just after midnight, CMPD officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call near the 1200 block of Deep Rock Circle, which is near the intersection of East Arrowood Road and Nations Ford Road.

Officers found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased on the scene, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.