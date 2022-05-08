1 person dead after shooting in south Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is dead following a shooting near a south Charlotte apartment complex early Sunday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.
Just after midnight, CMPD officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call near the 1200 block of Deep Rock Circle, which is near the intersection of East Arrowood Road and Nations Ford Road.
Officers found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased on the scene, according to police.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective.