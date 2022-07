CMPD is investigating a homicide that took place on Sunday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is dead after a shooting in northwest Charlotte on Sunday.

According to Medic, one person was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound suffered on Sunday.

Medic was called to the scene at 1320 Thomasboro Drive on Sunday around 7:00 p.m.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has labeled the shooting a homicide and say they are investigating.

WCNC has reached out to CMPD for more information about this shooting.