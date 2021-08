Officers said they heard gunfire around 3:20 a.m. Saturday along West Sugar Creek Road.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred in north Charlotte overnight Saturday.

Officers said they heard gunfire along West Sugar Creek and Reagan Drive around 3:20 a.m. Saturday. A victim was found and pronounced dead at the scene by MEDIC, according to police.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.