1 person shot and killed during race in Lancaster Saturday night, deputies say

A large crowd was on hand for the Steven Johnson Memorial Race, according to deputies.

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting at a crowded race at Lancaster Motor Speedway that left a man dead Saturday night.

Just before 11 p.m., deputies responded to a shooting during the last event of the Steven Johnson Memorial Race, just inside the front gate near the ticket office.

A 53-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds and began receiving aid from deputies working extra duty at the track, deputies said.

The man was later taken to MUSC Health Lancaster Medical Center where was pronounced dead, according to deputies. An autopsy will be scheduled by the Lancaster County Coroner who will identify the victim at a later time.

A large crowd was on hand for the night’s races, according to deputies. Patrol deputies arrived quickly, secured the scene and began interviewing witnesses about the incident.

“Lots of folks were at the track last night, and a good number of people likely saw some or all of the events leading up to and including the shooting," Sheriff Barry Faile said in a statement. “We have identified some of them but encourage others who we have not talked with to call the sheriff’s office and tell us what you know. We hope to positively identify the shooter and take him into custody soon.”

The Lancaster Motor Speedway also posted about the incident on Facebook:

"I know everyone knows what happened at the race tonight, all I ask is that everyone keep that person family in your thoughts and prayers."

No other injuries were reported during the incident. Deputies said arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about this or any other case should call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.

This homicide investigation remains active and ongoing.