Suspect in custody after overnight shooting in Uptown Charlotte, officials say

Police have made an arrest in this incident.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A suspect was arrested in connection with a shooting in Uptown early Thursday that sent one person to the hospital, police said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police responded to a reported shooting on East 6th Street near North Caldwell Street around 2:30 a.m. According to CMPD, a witness asked an officer in the area for help regarding a disturbance in the parking lot.

The officer heard a gunshot and later found a person who'd been shot. The victim was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries, according to Medic. The suspect was arrested at the scene by police.

CMPD has not yet identified the suspect or announced their charges.

No further information was provided by CMPD. Anyone with information about this shooting or any other incident is asked to call Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. All calls to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

