x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

1 person seriously injured in overnight shooting, CMPD says

The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. outside of Northlake Mall in Charlotte.
Credit: alex_schmidt_13 - stock.adobe.co

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD is investigating a shooting that happened early Thursday morning. 

The incident happened outside of Northlake Mall in Charlotte around 1:30 a.m. according to CMPD. 

For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.

Medic says the victim was transported to CMC Main and is hospitalized with serious injuries.

RELATED: CMPD officer shot in the leg in NoDa

No suspect has been named. The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS 

RELATED: Suspects charged in brutal killing of 20-year-old expected in court

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.  
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts   

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere. 

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Suspects accused of killing Charlotte woman to face judge