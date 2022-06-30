1 person seriously injured in overnight shooting, CMPD says

The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. outside of Northlake Mall in Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD is investigating a shooting that happened early Thursday morning.

The incident happened outside of Northlake Mall in Charlotte around 1:30 a.m. according to CMPD.

Medic says the victim was transported to CMC Main and is hospitalized with serious injuries.

No suspect has been named. The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS

