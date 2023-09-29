Greensboro police investigate shooting at Dudley High School, school officials say

School officials said the shooting took place in the parking lot after a football game Friday night.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford County Schools officials said Greensboro police are investigating after a shooting at Dudley High School.

Greensboro police said they responded to the 1200 block of Lincoln Street shortly before 10 p.m. and found a person with a gunshot wound with serious injuries.

GCS released this statement:

All weekend activities have been canceled while the investigation is in progress. The safety of our students and staff is our utmost concern.

The investigation is ongoing.

This story is developing.

