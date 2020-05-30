1 shot at southwest Charlotte QuikTrip

The victim was transported to Atrium CMC with life-threatening injuries. CMPD said it happened during a drug transaction.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was injured after a shooting at a gas station in southwest Charlotte Saturday afternoon.

Medic confirmed in a tweet that a person was shot and transported to the hospital from the QuikTrip gas station on 7115 South Blvd. The victim was taken to Atrium CMC with life-threatening injuries.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said an investigation showed the individual who was shot was with another person in a vehicle conducting a drug transaction with an unknown suspect when they were shot.

At this time, CMPD has not released any information about the suspect in question.