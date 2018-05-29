CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. -- Deputies are searching for a 1-year-old girl after a stranger reportedly took her away from her mother in Chesterfield County Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office, a woman was walking to her mailbox carrying her 1-year-old daughter Harlee Lewis. She told authorities a man in an SUV pulled up, jumped out of his vehicle, attacked her, took her daughter and fled the scene.

The woman described the suspect as a white man wearing a hat, coat and a single black glove. He was also described as lanky with a beard, according to deputies.

The suspect may be heading to North Carolina, according to deputies.

FBI and SLED are assisting with the investigations.

