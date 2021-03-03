AMBER Alert over after 10-year-old girl found safe; father in custody after mother killed, Carrollton police say

Police are asking anyone with any information to call 911 or 972-466-3333 immediately.

Updated at 11 a.m. after police said they had found the girl and man.

A 10-year-old girl has been found safe after she went missing overnight and an AMBER Alert was issued in her disappearance. Her mother, Maria Romero Ramos, had been found killed by a roommate, Carrollton police said.

Police added that the girl's father, Ronald Lee Singer, is now in custody. He is her mother's ex-husband and has been charged in connection to her death.

The girl had gone missing after Singer picked her up from a friend's home Tuesday night, police said. When he showed up, the family she was with did not know the circumstances, and she left with him.

Ramos, 45, was found dead by her roommate around 1 a.m. Wednesday at 1930 E. Hebron Pkwy.

Police believe Singer took Ramos' car: a 2020 black Mitsubishi Outlander SUV with Texas license plate NLZ-4205.

Police gave an update around 9:30 a.m. as they continued their search for the girl and her father.

Watch the news conference below:

"It's clear that we're dealing with a murder," said Jolene DeVito, a police spokesperson. She added that police could tell a "struggle" had taken place before Ramos was killed.