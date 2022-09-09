10-year-old girl dies after shot in head; 14-year-old cousin charged with murder

Reidsville police said the children were cousins. The little girl went to school at South End Elementary.

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — Reidsville police said a 14-year-old boy shot his 10-year-old cousin in the head Thursday night. She was taken to a nearby hospital where she died from her injuries.

Police said the shooting happened on Circle Drive. Upon arrival, the kids were running around in the yard. Police described it as a "chaotic scene." They said no adults were home when they arrived.

Rockingham County Schools officials said the girl was a fifth-grade student at South End Elementary School in Reidsville. They said the boy was not in the RCS school system.

Police said after consulting with the Rockingham County District Attorney's Office, a 14-year-old boy was charged with first-degree murder.

Lieutenant Shannon Coates with Reidsville police described the scene as chaotic.

"Last night patrol officers received a call in the area of Circle Drive in regards to shots fired. Officers responded as they got on the scene, they [police] saw several people running throughout the yard and it was a little chaotic," Lieutenant Coates explained.

Reidsville police said the gun used in the shooting was stolen out of Forsyth County. We don't know who stole the gun or how it ended up at this home.

Gracie Reynolds, a neighbor who has been in the area for 38 years, said it really hit home because there was a child involved.

"Me and my daughter cried most of the night," Reynolds said. "I was up all night long. I had to call friends to get my mind off of things. When I saw it on the news, it started all over again. She is someone's child. It hurts that this baby is not going to be here anymore. She had her whole life ahead of her. It could have been avoided."

Police haven't released the children's names, citing their ages.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Cpl. Lingle at 336-347-2338 or anonymously contact Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683.

Community members add candles & balloons to the street sign in honor of the 10-year-old girl. @WFMY pic.twitter.com/NUaqFHRE2J — Sydni Moore (@sydnimooretv) September 9, 2022

Rockingham County Schools released the following statement on the student's death:

"Rockingham County Schools is mourning the loss of a fifth-grade student from South End Elementary School who tragically died last night from a gunshot wound. Subsequently the Reidsville Police, in consultation with the Rockingham County District Attorney's office, charged a male juvenile who was not affiliated with or enrolled in Rockingham County Schools with first-degree murder. Upon learning of this tragedy, the school system activated its crisis support team last night. The team worked with school staff to share this tragic news with our students this morning and provide counseling and support. The crisis team will be available to work with students and staff throughout the day and into next week. The school system is also working cooperatively with the Reidsville Police Department and encourages anyone with information about this incident to contact Cpl. Lingle with the Reidsville Police Department at 336-347-2338, or anonymously contact Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683. We ask the public to keep the victim's family along with the students, teachers, and staff affected by this senseless tragedy in their thoughts and prayers."

I’m on Circle Drive in Reidsville where police say a 10-year-old girl was shot and killed by her 14-year-old cousin. Police are still investigating the incident. @WFMY pic.twitter.com/QH78iby0D7 — Sydni Moore (@sydnimooretv) September 9, 2022