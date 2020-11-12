10-year-old critically injured after being shot in Catawba County

The child was transported to a hospital in Charlotte with critical injuries.

CONOVER, N.C. — A criminal investigation is underway after a child was shot in Catawba County on Friday, according to deputies.

Deputies said a 10-year-old child was shot in the Woodleaf Court neighborhood in Conover. The child was transported to a Charlotte hospital with critical injuries.

No arrests have been made at this point, but deputies said the investigation is underway.

No further details were immediately available.