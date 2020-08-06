11-year-old shot while playing in Charlotte parking lot

Police say the boy has non-life-threatening injuries, and is expected to be ok.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are investigating after an 11-year-old boy was shot in west Charlotte.

Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department responded to the 5700 block of Leake Street around 8:30 on June 7. When they arrived, they found an 11-year-old boy who had been shot in the calf.

Medic took him to Atrium Health's Carolinas Medical Center, where he is being treated. Officials say his injury is non-life-threatening.

The boy's name will not be released, due to his age.

Police believe he was playing in the parking lot of the Little Rock Apartments when he was shot. Two parked and unoccupied vehicles were also hitin the incident.

The suspect(s) fled the scene and have not been located. CMPD doesn't believe the victim was targeted, and a suspect description is not known.

This is an ongoing, active investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.