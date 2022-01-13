12 arrested on gun, drug charges in ATF sweep of South Carolina

Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives led Project Safe Neighborhoods law enforcement team

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Twelve South Carolinians have been arrested and charged with a variety of gun and drug-related charges after a joint law enforcement sweep involving local, state, and federal agencies led by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF).

The following defendants who have been arrested and arraigned on their respective charges face a potential penalty of life imprisonment:

Craig Thomas Burris, 55, of Myrtle Beach, is charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition as a convicted felon, possession of heroin and fentanyl with intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Taurus Jermaine Dotson, 38, of Columbia, is charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition as a convicted felon; possession with intent to distribute and distribution of methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine, and crack cocaine; and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Leon Johnny King, 37, of Columbia, is charged with possession of firearms and ammunition as a convicted felon; possession with intent to distribute and distribution of heroin, fentanyl, and Etizolam; possession with intent to distribute heroin, cocaine, and crack cocaine; and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Jamel Lamont Lewis, 32, of Winnsboro, is charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition as a convicted felon, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Christopher Joel Roach, 28, of West Columbia, is charged with possession of firearms and ammunition as a convicted felon; possession with intent to distribute heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana, and tramadol; and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Jacobi Kwejuan Scott, 33, of Columbia, is charged with possession of firearms and ammunition as a convicted felon, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Davian Kejuanis Mosley, 21, of Hopkins, is charged with multiple counts of robbery affecting commerce and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.

The following defendant who has been arrested and arraigned on his respective charges faces a potential penalty of 20 years imprisonment:

Jeffrey Tavoun Allen, 35, of Columbia, is charged with possession with intent to distribute and distribution of heroin and fentanyl and possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine and fentanyl.

The following defendants who have been arrested and arraigned on their respective charges face a potential penalty of 10 years imprisonment:

Paul James, III, 33, of Columbia, is charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition as a convicted felon.

Demetreus Alexa Lewis, 32, of Elgin, is charged with possession of firearms and ammunition as a convicted felon.

Latrell Ira Miles Maurice, 35, of Columbia, is charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition as a convicted felon.

Sylivon Jarqaous Moye, 28, of Columbia, is charged with possession of firearms and ammunition as a convicted felon.

The ATF coordinated with several state and local law enforcement agencies, including the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, Fairfield County Sheriff’s Department, Orangeburg Department of Public Safety, and Columbia Police Department during the investigation as part of the Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) program in the Department of Justice.